Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Get up and get moving at free outdoor fitness classes this summer

The Morning Mix takes "Glute Camp" with VSJ Fitness
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:15:33-04

Joining a gym or starting a fitness program can be intimidating and expensive. To ease people into fitness and get them up and moving this summer, the City of Grand Rapids is partnering with area gyms and fitness instructors to offer a variety of free outdoor fitness classes.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team got to sample one of these classes, VSJ Fitness' Glute Camp, to reap the benefits of being active. Glute Camp takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 on 555 Monroe.

There are a variety of classes taking place Monday through Friday through Labor Day.

To get a complete schedule of fitness classes, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward