Get to know Tammy Pescatelli, one of the headliners at Laughfest!

Laughfest is in full swing this week! It's the primary fundraiser for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, an organization that provides support and services for those on a cancer journey or dealing with grief.

There are dozens of great events around the Grand Rapids area to check out, and some big-name comics are in town. One of them, Tammy Pescatelli, is considered one of the hardest-working women in comedy today, and she joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the couch ahead of her performances.

Tammy Pescatelli will be performing at Gun Lake Casino on March 7 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. She'll also be performing at the First Congregational UCC of Lowell on March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for each show cost $25.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit laughfestgr.org/.