Get the cottage feel with wooden designs from Katie & Company

Looking for some unique and one-of-a-kind pieces to add to your cottage or lakehouse? No need to shop online or travel far, as there will be plenty of local art pieces available at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

Katie DeVries from Katie & Company joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her love of power tools and her designs that she makes out of wood.

Bring any piece of wood into Katie and she will find the beauty in its flaws, transforming it into a beautiful art piece for home and cottage. Each piece of reclaimed wood artwork is one-of-a-kind.

Her work is available to buy online, at her Pop-Up Events in Allendale, MI, and in several shops across the state, including her own shop in Newaygo, MI.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on the following dates and times:



Friday, March 25 | Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Advance online opening day tickets cost $10. Starting March 24, tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under 5 get in for free.

For an event schedule or to learn more, visit showspan.com/clg.