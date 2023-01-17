Get started on a path to better health with Corewell Health Lifestyle Medicine

Creating a lifestyle that helps promote good health oftentimes can be challenging for many of us. Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, is making it easier by offering a program, called Lifestyle Medicine, that not only helps people live their healthiest and best lives, but teaches them how simple changes in their diet can actually prevent or even reverse chronic diseases.

Dr. Kristi Artz, emergency medicine physician and medical director of Lifestyle Medicine at Corewell Health shares more about the program and how it can help people get started on a path to better health.

