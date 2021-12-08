Get some last-minute holiday shopping done at Merchants and Makers Very Merry Market

It's time to shop! The Merchants and Makers Very Merry Market has just what you need this holiday season in terms of holiday decor, gifts, and so much more.

The market will be filled with 55 highly curated local makers from West Michigan, including kid entrepreneurs. Along with shopping, there'll be amazing food, drinks, and live music by Plain Jane Glory.

In addition to finding handcrafted and one-of-a-kind gifts, this special event is helping to pay it forward to those in need in West Michigan. Bring non-perishables to donate to the momentum in Center in Grand Haven in Central High School in Grand Haven’s food pantries. A portion of door fees will also go to support their missions.

Entrance fees are $10 for VIPs and $3 for general admission. VIP shopping hour starts at 11 a.m. and general admission starts at 12 and will continue until 5 p.m.

Merchants and Makers will take place at Trillium Events located at 17246 Van Wagoner Road in Spring Lake.

Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com or call 616-402-1294.