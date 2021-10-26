Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Get rid of unwanted markings and tattoos with laser treatments from Grand Pearl Spa

Videos
Get rid of unwanted tattoos or spots with laser surgery from Grand Pearl Spa
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 11:34:24-04

Do you have scarring that has left you insecure? Or a tattoo that was a really poor choice? Plastic Surgery Associates offers laser removal services that can erase those unwanted marks on your body.

Jenna Elhart with Grand Rapids Pearl Spa and The SkinLab talks about the laser treatments she offers, and how Plastic Surgery Associates is changing the lives of their clients with PicoSureis.

PicoSureis the most advanced laser treatment available for safe and effective tattoo removal. PicoSure targets unwanted ink more effectively than ever before, successfully removing difficult ink colors, such as blues and greens, as well as previously treated tattoos. Fewer treatments and greater results are achievable with PicoSure’s groundbreaking picosecond technology.

Grand Pearl Spa is a division of Plastic Surgery Associates and is located inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

To learn more, visit grandpearlspa.com or give them a call at (616)-888-3100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time