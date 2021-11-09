Get rid of spinal injections with help from Total Health Chiropractic

Many Americans choose to get spinal injections to relieve their chronic neck or back pain. Many are still in pain after the shots and consistently wait until their next shot, just to get by.

They find that many doctors recommend multiple shots a year, meaning the patient has to keep coming back.

While some patients experience pain relief, others may not experience any pain relief. The effects of the injection may be short term, such as a week or continue for longer. Many are told to rest after a spinal injection before the pain will get better. And many cannot drive after they receive their shot.

Injections, like Cortisone, can come with some side-effects and symptoms. Repeated shots can eventually damage skin and other tissues.

Other issues, according to Dr. Miller, include:

· infection

raise blood sugar levels

Can cause osteoporosis

The pain may get worse before it gets better

Stroke, Paralysis or loss of vision

Severe headaches

High blood pressure, alterations in mood and fluid retention!

