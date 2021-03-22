Get relief from chronic neck and back pain at Total Health Chiropractic

Many people dread getting out of bed in the morning, but most of them don't avoid getting out of bed because of chronic neck and back pain. There's no need to suffer because the team at Total Health Chiropractic has non-invasive procedures to help people get rid of their chronic pain and look forward to getting out of bed and starting their day.

Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic has a non-surgical, non-invasive, drug-free solution for those suffering from neck and back pain, the DRX 9000. The DRX combines traditional chiropractic care with state-of-the-art technology for spinal decompression to heal conditions such as:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health is offering a special for new customers and Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Call (616)-828-0861 to receive a consultation and examination for $47. The first three callers will also get a free MRI review.

To learn more, visit thchiro.com.