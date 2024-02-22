Get ready to rock out at the 24th annual Jammie Awards on Feb. 23

The biggest celebration of local music takes over The Intersection on Friday, February 23, as WYCE Radio puts on its 24th annual Jammie Awards.

The Jammie Awards is a music event celebrating the talented array of musicians in Michigan. The event is intended to highlight the diverse, high-quality music community, strengthening the relationship between artists and listeners in West Michigan.

There will be performances from 19 local artists on three stages with award presentations for Best Album of 2023, Song of the Year, the Listener Choice Awards, and more, including the brand new Against All Odds Award presented by Varnum Law.

For the first time, Jammies 24 will offer a VIP experience, which includes access to a private lounge and viewing area, a Jammies 24 shirt, and a signature cocktail courtesy of Stock ‘Da Bar Vodka.

Doors for this all-ages event open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 6. Entry is a suggested donation of $5.

Learn more by visiting wyce.org.