Get Ready to Ride! Parkinson's Revolution event coming to Spoke Cycle and Strength

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids is gearing up for an energetic and impactful event as Parkinson's Revolution prepares to take over Spoke Cycle and Strength in the Breton Mall this Saturday.

This national movement, driven by the Parkinson's Foundation, is set to bring awareness and raise crucial funds in the fight against Parkinson's Disease.

Spoke Cycle and Strength will be transformed into a hub of community support, as participants of all fitness levels come together for a special fundraising ride. This event promises to be more than just a workout; it will be a demonstration of solidarity and a commitment to making a tangible difference. Every pedal stroke will contribute to supporting vital Parkinson's research and the essential programs provided by the Parkinson's Foundation. These programs offer resources, education, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by Parkinson's.

We spoke with Chas Schaner, the team leader for Team Spark and two-time champion fundraiser, about what folks can expect. Those interested in participating or contributing can find more information through the Parkinson's Foundation. You can click this link to donate directly to Chas's team!

