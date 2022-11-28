Watch Now
Get in the holiday spirit with Holiday Pops by Grand Rapids Symphony, Dec. 1-3

Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 28, 2022
Listen to sleigh bells jingling and so many more holiday tunes as the Grand Rapids Symphony gets ready to perform their Holiday Pops series on December 1-3.

The Holiday Pops series is a long-standing holiday tradition with conductor Bob Bernhardt the Grand Rapids Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, the Grand Rapids Youth Chorus, Embellish Handbell Ensemble, and featured soloist Denzal Sinclaire.

The performance will feature seasonal favorites including “Joy to the World,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” John Williams’ selections from the movie Home Alone, a “Christmas Sing-Along,” and the “Hallelujah” Chorus from The Messiah.

Plus, on December 22, there will be a special symphony performance with a special guest, Sandi Patty. She will sing along to the Grand Rapids Symphony performing classics such as “Silent Night,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Holy Night, and Winter Wonderland.”

To purchase tickets or to learn more about upcoming performances, visit grsymphony.org or call (616) 454-9451.

This segment is sponsored by Grand Rapids Symphony.

