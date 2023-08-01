Watch Now
Get free ice cream at Rosa Parks Circle, benefit Kids’ Food Basket

Moose Tracks Ice Cream donating $1 to Kids' Food Basket for every scoop of ice cream they hand out.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 11:57:44-04

Want free ice cream while giving back to a good cause? Grab a free scoop of Moose Tracks Ice Cream in downtown Grand Rapids during the 10,000 Scoop Challenge.

On August 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., stop by Rosa Parks Circle to get a free scoop of original Moose Tracks Ice Cream. For every scoop eaten, Moose Tracks will donate $1 to Kids' Food Basket, with a goal to raise $15,000.

Moose Tracks is also adding to the fun with face painters, giveaways, a 360-photo booth, and more.

Visit the official Facebook event pagefor more information.

