Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Get face-to-face with exotic animals at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

Last day of the season is October 17
Videos
Last chance to take the family to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:29:06-04

There's no need to go to an African safari to get face-to-face with giraffes or star into the eyes of a rhino. Just east of Grand Rapids is a family favorite where people can interact with animals from all around the world, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.

Boulder Ridge takes pride in the many rare and endangered animals that can be found in the park. Many of their animal species of invertebrates and fish, mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians can't be found in the United States.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until October 17.

Follow them on Facebook or sign up for their email list to stay up to date on events happening at Boulder Ridge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News