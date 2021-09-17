Get face-to-face with exotic animals at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

There's no need to go to an African safari to get face-to-face with giraffes or star into the eyes of a rhino. Just east of Grand Rapids is a family favorite where people can interact with animals from all around the world, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.

Boulder Ridge takes pride in the many rare and endangered animals that can be found in the park. Many of their animal species of invertebrates and fish, mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians can't be found in the United States.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until October 17.

Follow them on Facebook or sign up for their email list to stay up to date on events happening at Boulder Ridge.