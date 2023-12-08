Watch Now
Get dressed up and enjoy a night on the town at Wonderland 2023

Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 10:48:25-05

Get dressed up and hit the town at a very special event coming to Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids just in time for the holidays, Wonderland Christmas Formal 2023.

For the third year in a row, The Lemon Bowl & Pirate Club are back to present you with Wonderland 2023: A Christmas Formal. The night will feature incredible food, cocktails, formal attire, live music entertainment, and more.

Wonderland 2023 will take place on December 16 from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Tickets start at $65. There are VIP packages and overnight room discounts available.

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

