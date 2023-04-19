Get a sneak peek performance of "Ballet + Broadway" by Grand Rapids Ballet

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A ballet inspired by Broadway is taking the stage from the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Three incredible themed works will be performed in one show featuring incredible music and dancing inspired by the theatre district of New York City.

"Ballet + Broadway" will have performances on April 21-23 and 28-30 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Purchase tickets and learn more by visiting grballet.com or calling (616) 454-4771 ext. 110.