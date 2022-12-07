Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

For years, the Grand Rapids Ballet has delivered a holiday tradition for West Michiganders with its annual ballet, "The Nutcracker." The performance is just around the corner, attracting thousands of people to Grand Rapids to watch this holiday classic in action.

Todd Chance from Fox 17 Morning Mix made a visit to the Grand Rapids Ballet to get a sneak peek of their rehearsal and learn more about the show.

Get into the holiday spirit as Grand Rapids Ballet dancers grace the stage at DeVos Performance Hall for our annual production of The Nutcracker! Enjoy captivating choreography by Val Caniparoli before a magical and immersive set, imagined by Grand Rapidian Chris Van Allsburg, and designed by world-famous Eugene Lee. Join the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy and her gallant Cavalier as they guide Clara through the Land of the Sweets. Along the way, meet menacing mice and brave soldiers in an epic Battle Scene, and join festive celebrations as Clara is mesmerized by a fantastic waltz with live accompaniment from the Grand Rapids Symphony to Tchaikovsky’s magical score. Grand Rapids Ballet

The Grand Rapids Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" runs December 9-11, and 16-18 at DeVos Performance Hall.

Also, Clara's Nutcracker Party will be back on Sunday, December 11 at 11 a.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Ambassador Ballroom. Children can meet their favorite characters from "The Nutcracker" in a fun and festive fantasy land. The experience includes arts and crafts, brunch, a reading of The Nutcracker tale, a live performance by Grand Rapids Ballet School, and more.

Purchase tickets and learn more by visiting grballet.com.

