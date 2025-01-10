Watch Now
Get a look at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show

Check out the latest in artificial intelligence, mobility, and technology being presented at this year's show
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The future is here! That's what it feels like every year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas where the latest and greatest in technology is on full display!

This year's show is buzzing with innovation, from mind-blowing AI advancements to futuristic gadgets that seem straight out of a sci-fi movie. We got a sneak peek at some of the hottest trends, including wearable AI and more.

