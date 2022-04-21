Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Grand Rapids Ballet's performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Videos
Grand Rapids Ballet prepares for "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 10:35:57-04

The Grand Rapids Ballet is preparing to tell Shakespeare's tale of A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration.

Todd from the Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to the theater to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the dancers are preparing for the big performance.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedic tale of whimsy and love; a story full of magical spells cast by Oberon and Titania, king and queen of the fairies, and the infamous mischief-making Puck.

The show will run April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. Tickets for this show start at $32.

Purchase tickets and learn more about these shows at grballet.com.

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Ballet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News