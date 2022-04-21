Get a behind-the-scenes look at Grand Rapids Ballet's performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

The Grand Rapids Ballet is preparing to tell Shakespeare's tale of A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration.

Todd from the Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to the theater to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the dancers are preparing for the big performance.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedic tale of whimsy and love; a story full of magical spells cast by Oberon and Titania, king and queen of the fairies, and the infamous mischief-making Puck.

The show will run April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. Tickets for this show start at $32.

Purchase tickets and learn more about these shows at grballet.com.

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Ballet.