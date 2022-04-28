Gazelle Sports and She Runs Grand Rapids hosting 2 runs this weekend

Looking to lace up those running shoes? There are a couple of great runs from Gazelle Sports happening this weekend!

Then, Gazelle Sports will offer the public its first glimpse of the new Monroe Center store, located at 52 Monroe Center, at its first two race events in partnership with She Runs Grand Rapids.

The first event will be on April 30 for the first-ever Kid's Run. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. at 74 Monroe Center.

Then on May 1, there will be a Half Marathon/10k/5k: Zero Waste Commitment Run. The Half Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m., the 5k will start at 7:50 a.m. and the 10k will start at 8 a.m.

Gazelle Sports is committed to making She Runs Grand Rapids a zero-waste event. There will be a team of volunteers dedicated to making sure all waste is appropriately sorted, recycled, and composted, in an effort to achieve a 100 percent diversion rate from the landfills. As part of the effort to reduce the race’s environmental impact, Gazelle Sports also is using a service called Hiccup, to eliminate cup waste.

Sign up for the races and learn more at sherunsgr.com.