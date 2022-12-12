Gaylord is the go-to destination for extreme winter sports and fun

Gaylord is famously known in Michigan for its outdoor recreation activities and cozy downtown scene, but it's also a great place for those looking to have some fun in the snow without taking an extremely long drive up north.

Gaylord is home to a few top winter destinations perfect for extreme winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and winter rafting.

Learn more about these activities and other events going on in the area by visiting gaylordmichigan.net or calling 800-345-8621

This segment is sponsored by the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau.