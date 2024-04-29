Gathered Botanicals: Organic skincare line infused with wild botanicals from West Michigan

While it's important to know what we put into our bodies, it's equally important to know what we put on to our bodies as well.

Aubrey Winfield, owner of Gathered Botanicals, is a professional chef and chef instructor with eight years of experience running recreational cooking schools. After realizing the importance of natural ingredients on the human body, she began adapting her culinary skills for topical use.

Along with her love for the outdoors, she created Gathered Botanicals, an organic skincare line infused with responsibly foraged wild botanicals from West Michigan.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix traveled to Gathered Botanicals to learn more about these traditional herbal methods with a modern twist.

Gathered Botanicals is located at 781 College Ave NE, in Grand Rapids.

Learn more and browse their selections at gatheredbotanicals.com. Be sure to also check out their various workshops and classes.