Food brings people together. Whether it's friends or family, even strangers, the best place to be is often sitting around a dinner table. Two women exemplify that in every way, pulling two very different cultures together and finding their common love with their new cookbook, "Gather & Graze."

"Gather & Graze: Globally Inspired Small Bites and Gorgeous Table Scapes for Every Occasion" is a vibrant testament to the power of cross-cultural friendships in deepening the understanding of the world. Authors Mumtaz Mustafa and Laura Klynstra celebrate the unity and comfort of a meal prepared slowly with love and attention, providing a path and a place for people to connect, exchange stories, and try new flavors.

Gather & Graze revels in the coming together around a table of people from all backgrounds and presents internationally themed spreads built around more than 175 homemade recipes. The stunningly beautiful and creative spreads that grace the pages of this collection include:

• Pakistani Street Food

• English High Tea

• New York City Brunch

• Sonoma Wine and Cheese Board

• Heartland Cookout

• Spanish Tapas

• Liege Waffle Board

• Pan-Asian Table

• Portuguese Pestiscos

• Moroccan Table

The book can be purchased on Amazon and at local bookstores.

