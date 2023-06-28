Fustini's shares all the flavor for your holiday barbeques

HOLLAND, Mi. — Fustini's is ready to help you make the most of any summertime gathering with all of their fun flavored oils, vinegars and spices. Here are the two recipes Denise shared on the show.

Grilled Vegetable Orzo with Feta Vinaigrette

Ingredients:



1 pound orzo pasta

12 ounces shiitake mushrooms

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup cauliflower florets

2 bell peppers, chopped

4 green onions

1 medium zucchini squash, cut into rounds or spears

Fustini's Meyer Lemon olive oil for drizzling

Fustinis' Fig balsamic for drizzling

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

garlic powder for sprinkling

crumbled feta for serving

fresh herbs, like dill and chives, for serving

Smashed Feta Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons Fustini's Citrus Oregano balsamic

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

2 tablespoons fresh chopped chives

2 teaspoons honey

salt and pepper

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup Fustini's Meyer Lemon olive oil

Hint:Use whatever vegetables you love the most. This grilled vegetable orzo is the perfect dish to serve warm or cold! Serve alongside grilled chicken or salmon or enjoy as a light summer dinner. Adapted from howsweeteats.com

Directions:

Step 1. Cut vegetables as you wish so they don’t fall through the grates/grill pan. Toss the vegetables with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. If desired, you can also toss it with 1 to 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Preheat the grill to high. Make the dressing and set it aside.

Step 2. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the orzo according to the package directions for al dente. Drain and toss with a spoonful of olive oil so the pasta doesn’t stick together.

Step 3. Place the vegetables on the grill/grill pan. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes total, tossing, turning, and checking the vegetables every 5 minutes, depending on the size of the pieces. Once the vegetables are done, toss them in a large bowl with the orzo. Pout the feta vinaigrette on top and toss. You can add in extra feta, fresh dill, or chives if you wish. Either serve immediately or store in the fridge until you serve. You can make this 24 hours ahead of time.

Step 4. Smashed Feta Vinaigrette

In a bowl, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, honey, salt, pepper, herbs, and feta. Use a spoon or whisk to smash some of the feta into the mixture. Whisk the olive oil into the dressing until combined. You can make this ahead of time and store it in the fridge. It will separate but whisking or shaking will bring it back together.

Traverse City Cherry Chicken Submitted by Corporate Chef Andy Stewart

Ingredients:



TC Cherry Dressing

1 tablespoon Fustini's Traverse City Cherry Balsamic

1 teaspoon honey

3 tablespoons Fustini's Basil Crush olive oil

pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

Step 1. Combine chicken with garlic, olive oil, balsamic, apple juice, salt, and pepper. Allow marinating in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, but not longer than 24 hours. Take chicken out and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat and add chicken. Cook until both sides are golden brown and the center reaches 165 degrees, then remove to a plate to rest.

Toss the romaine with the salad dressing and top with chicken, basil, dry cherries, goat cheese, and flake salt.

Step 2. TC Cherry DressingMix together balsamic with honey. Continue to mix as you add in the olive oil, salt, and pepper.