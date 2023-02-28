Fustini's cares for the community through charitable giving

Fustini's is best known for its amazing vinegars, oils, and flavors that amplify meals, but that's not all they're known for. Fustini's is also known for its charitable giving and impact on the West Michigan community.

Fustini's Giving Back initiatives donates 1% of their sales to communities in need. So every time someone makes a purchase in their store, a small portion of that money goes back to a local charity. Each selected charity has a mission to help communities with dignity and choice by providing healthy food.

Throughout the month of February, Fustini's hosted a food drive collecting donations for Community Action House.

In addition to giving back to local charities, Fustini's provides free nutrition and knowledge to the West Michigan community through cooking classes, sharing recipes, nutrition tips, and more.

Fustini's Oils and Vinegars is located at 24 East Eighth Street in Downtown Holland.

Learn more about their community giving initiatives and more by calling (616)-392-1111 or visiting Fustinis.com.