Fun, savory, and sweet entrees you can serve at your Halloween party

Lots of people are hosting Halloween parties this weekend, and people are going to need more than candy to feed those guests.

Chefs from Meijer stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to share their favorite Halloween-themed recipes.

Spooky Guac-uterie Board



Frankenstein Face: 1 (14 oz.) tub Meijer mild guacamole

¼ head red cabbage (for hair and mouth)

2 slices cucumber (for eyes)

2 slices black olives (for eyes)

1 tip cucumber (for nose)

2 slim celery stalks (for neck bolts)

1 cherry tomato (cut in half for bolts)



1 (22 oz.) Fresh from Meijer Vegetable Palooza tray

1 (8 oz.) bag Meijer Colby Jack cheese cubes

1 (14 oz.) bag Fresh from Meijer blue corn tortilla chips

Method:

1. Spread prepared guacamole on a large serving plate in a rectangular shape.

2. Add cucumber slices where you want eyes, then top with black olive slices for eyeballs. (2 slices cucumber, 2 slices black olives)

3. Use the cucumber tip for the nose and then put celery stalks in place for the neck bolts, top with half cherry tomatoes for the screws. (1 tip cucumber, 2 slim celery stalks, 1 cherry tomato)

4. Cut thin slices in the red cabbage and place them in a zig zag where you want the mouth to be. (1/4 head red cabbage)

5. The hair is created by cutting triangle shapes in the red cabbage and putting them on top of the head. (1/4 head red cabbage)

6. Surround the guacamole with fresh veggies, cheese cubes, and tortilla chips.

Vampire-Fighting Salsa Chicken



1 Meijer rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 jar Frederik’s by Meijer Roasted Garlic Salsa (or Signature Salsa if mild flavor is preferred)

2 tablespoons Meijer taco seasoning mix

Method:

1. Add shredded chicken to a slow cooker.

2. Add salsa and taco seasoning and stir to combine. Keep warm on high heat until ready to serve.

Serving suggestions: use for tacos, serve over tortilla chips or scoop onto Frederick’s sesame seed sandwich buns

Caramel Apple Nachos



4 apples, sliced

½ bag Meijer Halloween Munch

¼ cup Frederik’s Smores Dessert Topping

¼ cup Frederik’s Brown Butter Caramel Dessert Topping

Meijer Whipped Cream, for garnish

Directions:

1. Slice apples and arrange on a platter.

2. Drizzle Frederik’s Smores Dessert Topping and Frederik’s Brown Butter Dessert Topping on top of apples. Use as much or as little as desired.

3. Sprinkle Meijer Halloween Munch over apples and dessert topping.

4. Place Meijer Whipped Cream over apples. Use as much or as little as desired.

Find more recipes at meijer.com.