Fun, family snacks for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Bring some fun desserts to your Halloween party and let the kids get involved! The Yummy Mummies and Chocolate Graveyard are both simple, cute and family-friendly in the kitchen! Happy Halloween!
Yummy Mummies
Ingredients
- 16.5 oz package yellow cake mix
- 6 oz plain fat-free Greek yogurt (Chobani)
- 1 cup water
- 2 large egg whites
- baking spray
- 48 oz Baker's white chocolate (20 oz calculated in n.i*)
- mini chocolate chips for the eyes
- 1 wooden skewer
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a cake pop pan (or mini muffin pan) with baking spray.
- Combine the cake mix, yogurt, 1 cup water and egg whites in a large mixing bowl and beat until combined. Place the batter into a pastry bag or large ziplock bag with the tip cut off.
- Pipe the batter into the prepared cake pop pan and bake about 18 minutes (I rotated the pan after 10 minutes to be sure they baked evenly). Let it rest 5 minutes before opening the pan.
- Place the cake balls on a wire rack and repeat with remaining batter. Using a scissor, cut the seam off the balls.
- Refrigerate the cake balls for about 45 minutes, this helps the chocolate stick to the cake.
- Melt some of the chocolate in the microwave according to package directions, careful not to overheat the chocolate. If it's too thick
- add a drop of oil to thin out.
- Use the wooden skewer and insert into the cake ball, then dip in melted chocolate. Let the excess drip off then place each ball on parchment or wax paper.
- Place remaining chocolate into a piping bag and drizzle onto the tops of the balls to make a criss-cross effect to resemble a mummy wrap.
- Place the mini chocolate chips over the chocolate for eyes and set aside to dry.
Chocolate Graveyard
Ingredients
- 8 oz cream cheese softened at room temperature
- 5 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp milk
- 4 Tbsp unsalted butter at room temperature
- 2 Tbsp light brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 2 cups confectioners powdered sugar
- 10 Oreo Cookies crushed
- 3-4 Milano cookies
- small tube of black decorating icing
Instructions
- Add cream cheese and butter to a medium-size bowl. Using your electric mixer, beat until smooth. Add cocoa powder and beat until it is incorporated.
- Add the brown sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and milk. Beat until the mixture is smooth. Sift in powdered sugar, ½ cup at a time, beating after each addition. Once all powdered sugar has been incorporated, turn your mixer to high and beat until the mixture is light and creamy.
- Transfer the cheesecake mixture to a small shallow serving dish and smooth the top.
- Place whole Oreo cookies in a heavy-duty plastic storage bag and using the heel of your hand or a rolling pin gently crush the cookies until they are in small pieces. Spread the crushed Oreos over the top of the dip evenly to form the dirt
- Use a small tube of black decorating icing to write the words "RIP" on the Milano cookies and insert them into the dip to form "tombstones. "Scatter candy corn and or candy pumpkins around and add googly eyes if you have them.
- Serve with graham crackers, gingersnaps, vanilla wafers or apple slices for dipping.