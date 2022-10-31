Fun, family snacks for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Bring some fun desserts to your Halloween party and let the kids get involved! The Yummy Mummies and Chocolate Graveyard are both simple, cute and family-friendly in the kitchen! Happy Halloween!

Yummy Mummies

Ingredients

16.5 oz package yellow cake mix

6 oz plain fat-free Greek yogurt (Chobani)

1 cup water

2 large egg whites

baking spray

48 oz Baker's white chocolate (20 oz calculated in n.i*)

mini chocolate chips for the eyes

1 wooden skewer

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a cake pop pan (or mini muffin pan) with baking spray.

Combine the cake mix, yogurt, 1 cup water and egg whites in a large mixing bowl and beat until combined. Place the batter into a pastry bag or large ziplock bag with the tip cut off.

Pipe the batter into the prepared cake pop pan and bake about 18 minutes (I rotated the pan after 10 minutes to be sure they baked evenly). Let it rest 5 minutes before opening the pan.

Place the cake balls on a wire rack and repeat with remaining batter. Using a scissor, cut the seam off the balls.

Refrigerate the cake balls for about 45 minutes, this helps the chocolate stick to the cake.

Melt some of the chocolate in the microwave according to package directions, careful not to overheat the chocolate. If it's too thick

add a drop of oil to thin out.

Use the wooden skewer and insert into the cake ball, then dip in melted chocolate. Let the excess drip off then place each ball on parchment or wax paper.

Place remaining chocolate into a piping bag and drizzle onto the tops of the balls to make a criss-cross effect to resemble a mummy wrap.

Place the mini chocolate chips over the chocolate for eyes and set aside to dry.

Chocolate Graveyard

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese softened at room temperature

5 Tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp milk

4 Tbsp unsalted butter at room temperature

2 Tbsp light brown sugar

1/4 tsp kosher salt

2 cups confectioners powdered sugar

10 Oreo Cookies crushed

3-4 Milano cookies

small tube of black decorating icing

Instructions