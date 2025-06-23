Fulton Street Market hosts BIPOC night market

The Fulton Street Market has been setting up shop in Grand Rapids since 1922. A city staple, the market connects local farmers and artisans while celebrating diversity and community.

One of their most anticipated markets of the season, the BIPOC Night Market, will be returning for a fifth year with almost 100 Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-owned businesses expected to attend. It will be June 24 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Local farmers and artisans, along with live music and diverse culinary options will be present. Kids activities will also be available.

Crystal Palasek, owner and winemaker of Lost Fawn Winery, and Anissa Mathiasz, assistant market manager of the Fulton Street Market, visited the Mix to discuss the event's growth over the past five years.

Visit fultonstreetmarket.org to learn more! You can also RSVP on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok