Summer is here, and it's prime time to get out and have a cookout or picnic. To do that, you're going to need some tasty grub.

Franklin Dohanyos with From Michigan With Love has everything you need, and the best part is everything on the list is made in Michigan.



Better Made Snack Foods

Big O' Smokehouse

Altes Beer

Relsa

Dearborn Hot Dogs

Find the list of all these products and more by visiting frommichiganwithlove.com.