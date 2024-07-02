From covers on TikTok to a new original song, Kelsie Watts releases "After Midnight"

For those who follow Kelsie Watts on social media, she's sung some of the most difficult songs from Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and more. She has also been a contestant on "The Voice" for Team Kelley.

Now Kelsie Wattshas her own music with a brand new single, "After Midnight." Watts joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk more about her upcoming release, and the journey that led her to this moment.

Using the “small stage” of TikTok to connect with its massive audience, Kelsie has amassed 1 million followers and counting. Her rendition of Celine Dion’s, “Power of Love” got over 12 million views and Watts is one of the most-covered pop artists on social media. She’s amassed over 100 million views across all social media platforms connecting with fans around the world.

To stay up to date with Kelsie Watts and her music, follow her on all her social media channels:



IG @KelsieWattsMusic

FB: @KelsieWatts

TikTok: @KelsieWatts

