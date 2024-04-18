Friends with Disabilities creates a positive social environment for those with physical disabilities

No one should have to sit on the sidelines because of a disability. A West Michigan organization is making sure people of all abilities can find joy a do a lot— from rollerskating to self-defense, waterparks, and even trips to Cedar Point— called Friends with Disabilities.

Friends with Disabilities has a mission to create an overall positive and exciting environment through activities and events for all people with disabilities. Through these community events, those with physical disabilities can connect and build relationships with others, while teaching the greater community proper etiquette when dealing with special populations.

Sharmese Anderson, president and CEO of Friends with Disabilities, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk more about their mission and how the community can get involved.

Learn more by visiting friendswithdisabilities.org.