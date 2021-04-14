Friends of GR Parks looking for volunteers to assist in community-wide park clean-up

There are special places in Grand Rapids that belong to everyone, and upkeep is extremely important. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is providing the community with an opportunity to pitch in to spruce up these public spaces at "It's My Parks Days" on April 16 and 17.

It’s My Park Days has more than 30 projects available throughout the city. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., park ambassadors will lead volunteers in beautification activities such as picking up trash, spreading mulch, and preparing flower beds for summer.

The event’s name is inspired by the idea that these public green spaces belong to every member of the community, and for many, neighborhood parks are an extension of the home.

This community event is free to all, and Friends asks that all attendees follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Registration is not required to volunteer, community members should verify that their desired park is participating.

For more information and to register to volunteer, visit friendsofgrparks.org.