Friday's Friends: Sophie

Featured Pet: Sophie

Meet this week’s featured pet, Princess Sophie! This pretty kitty with the most gorgeous teal eyes would love to be spoiled as your only baby, furry or otherwise, and get all the attention she feels she deserves! She'll tell you when she wants to be pet, and when she doesn't, thank you very much, and prefers all of us mere mortals always play by her rules. She'd like to find a home where she can lounge about on the couches and be waited on hand and foot, as she so deserves!

If you'd like the honor of adding Sophie to your family, visit hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

Kitten Season is Here!

Kitten Season, otherwise known as feline breeding season, takes place during warm months and many shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake during this time--including HSWM! Not only are they accepting large amounts of felines during this time, but we also find ourselves with lots of litters of bottle-baby kittens without their mothers, tiny newborns who require round-the-clock bottle feeding and care. HSWM isn't able to provide this type of care in our shelter environment, which is where you come in!

Sign up to become a kitten foster this season, and save the lives of these little ones who need you! Learn more about fostering and how you can get involved on our website at hswestmi.org/foster.

Official Orphan Kitten Club Partners

Humane Society of West Michigan is now an official Orphan Kitten Club Partner Organization! The mission of the Orphan Kitten Club is to end the killing of neonatal kittens and to give every kitten a chance at a full and happy life. HSWM's beliefs and rescue strategies align, and they're so excited to strive to build a safer world for the tiniest kittens together with this fantastic grant partnership!

Learn more about The Orphan Kitten Club at orphankittenclub.org.



Thank you for attending this year’s Paws, Claws & Corks!

HSWM had a fantastic time at last week's Paws, Claws & Corks! They'd like to thank all of the attendees who came out to wine, dine, and celebrate all of the lifesaving work of HSWM with us. They were truly humbled by all of your love and generosity, raising a total of $190,174! This is their largest fundraiser of the year, and as a 100% donor-funded non-profit organization, they can't do this without you!

