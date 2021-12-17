Friday's Friend(s): Rosie and Hugger

Give some deserving animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan a wonderful home. Today's featured pets are Rosie and Hugger, both 12 years old.

This dynamic duo are under the tree and ready for Christmas. Just like “It’s A Wonderful Life” these brothers may be a bit older, but they never go out of style!

This bonded pair loves each other SO much, but like most siblings, they enjoy doing their own thing as well. Whenever anyone walks into their room, they're quick to greet you! Rosie, the tabby with the two-colored eyes, will immediately start talking to you (he enjoys conversing with his hoomans) and Hugger, the chubbier of the two, will immediately rub on you (and do his best to bowl you over with love). Both of these sweet senior boys want the same thing--pets! They love to get attention, but they aren't needy or pushy, and are happy to entertain themselves as well. They are easy-going, happy cats, and they enjoy being around people! They also love sitting on the windowsill and watching nature. Despite their age, they REALLY like cat nip toys, and it's entertaining to watch them go crazy! Whoever gives Rosie and Hugger a chance will be rewarded everyday with their love!

If you'd like to give Rosie and Hugger a furever home to spend the rest of their days, please visit their website at hswestmi.org [hswestmi.org]

2. Holiday Market & Adoption Party at Elevation

HSWM is excited to celebrate the holiday season at Elevation at The Intersection with a holiday extravaganza featuring some of our favorite community partners!

Join them for the Holiday Market & Adoption Party next Tuesday, December 21st from 6-9pm. There will be adoptable puppies, holiday gifts for sale, fun activities, and it wouldn't be The Intersection without great drinks and music. There will also be photos with Santa available, for people who adopt, or who bring their own well-behaved dogs!

Tickets are just $10 for guests and $50 for vendors, with 100% of the proceeds going to support animals in need at Humane Society of West Michigan! Register today at https://give.hswestmi.org/campaigns/20036-holiday-market-adoption-event [give.hswestmi.org]

3. Holiday Hold Adoptions

Have you been thinking about adopting a puppy for Christmas? Then you're in luck!

We're excited to announce we'll be rolling out our FIRST-EVER Holiday Hold adoptions at the Holiday Market & Adoption Party at Elevation at The Intersection! If you adopt a puppy during the event and donate an extra $100, $250, or $500, we will help coordinate with your family so that you can surprise your family with a BRAND NEW PUPPY on Christmas Eve or Christmas day!

Spots will be limited, so purchase your tickets today to take advantage of this amazing opportunity and make this year's holiday celebrations one to remember!

4. Stocking Sponsorships

This time of year we're considering what extra treats and goodies to buy our pets at home for the holidays--but what about shelter pets that don't have a place to call home? If you'd like to bring joy to pets in need, consider sponsoring a shelter animal's stocking this festive season!

When you sign up to sponsor an HSWM rescue animal, that pet will receive a stocking or wreath full of goodies and treats. Plus, available dogs will have the opportunity to go on an exciting car ride to check out all of the local Christmas light displays!

Sponsorship is $50 for a dog, $35 for a cat, and $20 for a rabbit, mouse, guinea pig, or other small animals, or for $100, have the opportunity to sponsor one of each type of animal! You will receive a photo and story of the animal you sponsor and if they are fortunate enough to find a forever home before Christmas, they will get to take their gifts with them when they get adopted!

Visit our website to select a pet and give them their best holiday yet at hswestmi.org/stockings [hswestmi.org]