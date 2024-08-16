Friday's Friend: Zoey

Billboard Competition

Do you want your pet on a billboard?

Join the Picture Paw-fect billboard competition to showcase YOUR beloved pet! Register your pet for just $10 and rally your friends to start voting! Each vote costs $1, and the pet with the most votes will win a private photo shoot and be featured on a Humane Society of West Michigan billboard in Grand Rapids!

You can register multiple pets and they will appear together on one billboard- each pet registered will be an additional $10. Create your fan page and get started! The competition is open now through August 29.

Wag ‘n’ Wade

Humane Society of West Michigan has been invited to attend Wag ‘n’ Wade’s seventh annual event on August 18 from 12-4:45 p.m.! This event is hosted by the City of Grand Rapids to celebrate the season closing of their public pool at Richmond Park- and they’re letting the dogs run wild.

HSWM will be attending with merchandise to be sold, a giveaway, and an informational booth on what we provide here in our shelter. Come on out for a day in the sun and let your best friend get a splash in the pool:



Small dogs (less than 35 pounds) swim from noon to 1 p.m.

Large dogs session 1 (more than 35 pounds) swim from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Large dogs session 2 (more than 35 pounds) swim from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Older dogs (age 8 and older): swim from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Tito's Tots & Tails

Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting its seventh annual Tito’s Tots & Tails event at Blue Dog Tavern sponsored by Tito’s! Come on out for delicious tator-tots crafted by Blue Dog, and amazing cocktails by Tito’s, and find your newest family member at the adoption trailer! This will be a fun night filled with raffles, prizes, and wet noses!

