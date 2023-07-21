Friday's Friend: Velma

Subaru Pups in the Park

Join us on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the brand-new Subaru Dog Park at Fox Subaru! Subaru has been an amazing partner, donating thousands of dollars to HSWM every year to help the animals in our care. We are beyond grateful for their support and so excited to bring adoptable puppies to their new dog park in our adoption trailer! Be sure to come out meet adoptable puppies and check out the new beautiful dog park!

The dog park is not limited to only Subaru customers, it is open to anyone who has a dog that is spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccines.

Obedience Classes

​A well-mannered, socialized dog is a joy to live with and teaching helps you and your dog communicate, ensuring that he/she becomes a well-behaved family member.

HSWM offers obedience classes that address not just basic cues but socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting, and other behavior concerns. HSWM's teaching method is based on kindness and respect. They use positive reinforcement such as praise, toys, playtime, or treats to motivate reward, and correct behaviors.

They offer a wide variety of canine courses for you and your dog's needs. From Puppy Kindergarten to Middle School Manners to High School Jocks (for reactive dogs), they have a variety of offerings.

Visit hswestmi.org/obedience-classes to learn more.

Dog Day Out Program

Not able to commit to a regular volunteering schedule but still want to help? Consider taking a dog for a Dog Day Out!

You and a friend can take a dog out of the shelter for a 1–2-hour field trip and capture tons of pictures and videos to share! Must have two participants to be eligible, or a way to confine the animal. Common outings include hikes, picnics, a trip to the lake, or a trip through the drive-thru!

This program gives shelter dogs a chance for new experiences and gives insight as to how they will behave outside the shelter setting.