Friday's Friend: Tonto

This one year old pup came from a shelter in the south. He's called Tonto and he is every bit a faithful and loyal companion. This handsome fellow is up for adoption right now!

141st Birthday Party

Celebrate HSWM's 141st at the paw-ty of the summer! Join HSWM on June 29 for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, and music, as well as cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2. Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

Visit the website and start bidding on our amazing bundles for the whole family: one.bidpal.net/birthday/browse/all.

Importance of a Microchip!

Do you know you can come to HSWM and get a lifesaving microchip for only $20? Every Tuesday-Friday from 1-4 p.m. you can bring your pet to be microchipped!

It is crucial at HSWM that your pet is microchipped! Warm summer weather increases the stray population due to open windows/doors, fireworks, and more time outdoors. All of your local shelters are full of strays without a microchip. These pets are healthy, loved, and disconnected from their beloved owners. One $20 microchip could make the difference between reunited with your pet or not.

We are at Capacity!

With our shelter at capacity, we rely on donations to help our animals. Now through July 7, Beer City Dog Biscuits are doing something amazing! For every bag of dog biscuits donated through their website, they're going to match it! These dog biscuit donations will truly make our pup's days brighter until they find their new homes!

Donate here: beercitydogbiscuits.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok