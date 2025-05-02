Friday's Friend: Timmy!

Meet Timmy! This ten-month-old sweeheart is looking for a forever home! Timmy has lots of puppy energy, and enjoys playing with other dogs. He has positive experiences living with other dogs, too! He would do well in a family environment as well as an environment with multiple other dogs.

HSWM Needs Short-Term Emergency Fosters!

The Humane Society is able to provide temporary shelter for animals whose families are experiencing medical emergencies, fleeing domestic violence situations, or temporary homelessness. This is all done through the Providing Emergency Temporary Shelter (PETS) Network, but community support is needed to sustain the program!

HSWM is looking for temporary fosters who are able to house these animals for up to 30 days until their families are able to welcome their return. The Humane Society will provide all supplies, including food and veterinary care for fosters.

Contact Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org if you would like to sign up as a PETS Network foster.

Support the Buddy Fund!

HSWM sees nearly 3,000 animals into their care every year. While they all receive quality medical care to begin with, there are a few animals that need extra assistance from what is typically handled. That's where the Buddy Fund comes in!

Founded in 2003, the Buddy Fund is part of HSWM's veterinary care program. The fund was originally established to help a yellow Labrador Retriever, Buddy, who needed extra treatment for a broken leg. Thanks to contributions from community members, Buddy's leg was able to be repaired, and he was able to be adopted into his forever home!

To donate to this wonderful cause, visit give.hswestmi.org.

