Friday's Friend: Tilly

Pet Supplies Plus Grand Opening!:

HSWM is beyond excited to celebrate the grand opening of Pet Supplies Plus located in Rockford this upcoming weekend! Pet Supplies Plus has been a long-time partner with the Humane Society of West Michigan, and to help celebrate we are bringing the adoption trailer that was generously donated to us by Pet Supplies Plus full of adoptable pets! They will be there representing July 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"Unicorn Fosters" Needed

HSWM is always in need of fosters that are willing to take on our pets that need a “Unicorn Foster"! These animals require a special environment such as, but not limited to, no kids or no other animals in the home. These animals may also include pets that need special medical care and attention. Fosters are hard to find, which is why rescues have nicknamed them “Unicorn Fosters”.

For more information on our foster program and how to sign up, visit our website at

Paws Pub Crawl!

Humane Society of West Michigan in collaboration with Harmony Brewing Company, Los Gatos Brewing Company, Archival Brewing, and Saugatuck Brewing Company is launching our first-ever month-long Paws Pub Crawl! Participants can pick up a punch card for $10 at the Humane Society of West Michigan on August 1st, and throughout the month visit the participating breweries to receive a punch! Once their card is complete they return it to HSWM, and receive a limited-edition apparel item! The funds raised from this event will go directly back to the animals in their care.