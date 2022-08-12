Friday's Friend: Tiger

Featured Pet: Tiger

Meet Tiger! Just like her namesake implies, this little kitty is a stripey spitfire! Tiger is definitely an adventure cat, and though she will perch on your shoulder and give you lots of head butts, her favorite thing to do is PLAY! Chasing wand toys is her absolute favorite.

This active young lady will love having lots of room to zoom and explore in her new home, and she may even enjoy a feline friend to play with! This beautiful young lady has so much purrsonality, we know she'll keep her adopters entertained for years to come.

To learn more about Tiger and our other adoptable pets, visit hswestmi.org.

Beagle Rescue Mission

Humane Society of West Michigan has been a longtime partner with the Humane Society of the United States, and as a destination shelter, they are made aware when there are large-scale rescues like the 400 beagles being submitted to cruel research, testing, and breeding practices in Cumberland, Virginia.

The dogs in this facility were kept in filthy prison-like conditions and were hungry, sick, mistreated, and in some cases, dead. Those who were able-bodied were headed for testing labs and they didn’t know how to play. They didn’t have names. But after this large rescue operation, all of these beagles are set to be released to loving owners for new lives of grassy yards, couches, and walks!

They have just completed transporting 25 of these beagles to West Michigan to help to rehabilitate and re-home them. We don't yet know the full condition of these pups, HSWM vet staff is making time to look them over, but we want to make sure that we give them every possible chance at living happy healthy lives!

Working to rescue, medically treat and relocate the dogs has been an enormous undertaking that has required the help of veterinarians, volunteers, and drivers--and now they need help from dog lovers just like you!

How you can get involved

These pups arrived on August 11, but they won't be available until they receive all of the behavioral and medical attention that they require. However, there are lots of ways you can get involved to help support these pups before then!

Please donate to support their rehabilitation through our online fundraisers! HSWM is trying to raise $10,000 online through both its Facebook and Instagram accounts and there's just one day left to donate!

If you’d like to adopt a beagle, please fill out a dog adoption survey on our website by clicking on the adopt header on our website.

For those that will require extra care, sign up to foster on hswestmi.org/foster.

Segment Sponsor: MSU Federal Credit Union