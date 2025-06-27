Friday's Friend: the candy canines!

Friday's Friend: the candy bar litter!

Three of eight puppies filled up the couch for today's segment! All named after candy bars, these ten-week-old sweet pups are available for adoption!

You're invited to the Humane Society of West Michigan's birthday party!

Join Humane Society of West Michigan tomorrow, June 28, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. for their 142nd Birthday Party!

Carnival style games, food trucks, a beer tent, and free adoptions for animals six months and older will be available! The event is family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Kids two and under enter for free!

Please microchip your pets!

Make sure your pet is microchipped AND that the chip is up-to-date before 4th of July!

Humane Society of West Michigan provides an essential service by offering walk-in microchipping for pets from Tuesday to Friday between 1 PM and 4 PM, all at an affordable price of just $20.

This service is particularly crucial as the 4th of July approaches, a time when the loud celebration of fireworks can cause anxiety in pets, leading them to escape and become lost. Microchipping is a reliable way to ensure your pet can be identified and returned to you if they wander off during this stressful time.

Furthermore, if your pet is already microchipped, it's important to take a moment to verify that the contact information linked to the chip is current and accurately registered in your name. Keeping this information updated can make all the difference in swiftly reuniting with your furry friend should they go missing.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

