Friday's Friend: Telluride

Featured Pet: Telluride

Telluride is a sweet girl who is ready to play and will climb you like a jungle gym! When you start to pet her she purrs non-stop, and won't let you stop until she says you're done. She and many of her other siblings are available for adoption, so apply at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

Parvovirus Concerns

Like much of the animal-loving community, HSWM is deeply concerned and closely monitoring the reports of parvovirus in animals in northern Michigan.

As many of you have asked, we have not experienced any similar cases at our facility or with any of our clients or programs. We continue to recommend that pet owners follow best practices when caring for their animals to avoid any illnesses that can be spread from one pet to another. The best way to do this is to ensure your animals are up-to-date on their yearly vaccinations and to clean up after them in public areas. If your animal exhibits any concerning symptoms, please do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian immediately. We also want to give a huge thank you to the veterinary community that is navigating these new and emerging concerns.

Bridge Street Market

HSWM is excited to announce that they'll be at Bridge Street Market next Sunday, August 28, from 10 am- 2 pm to celebrate their 4th anniversary!

Join to partake in fun and games, food, and of course, visit our adoption trailer where we'll have adorable furry friends available for adoption! Plus, while you're there, be sure to check out the store and all of the great pet supplies and resources they have!

10th Annual Bark in the Dark

Join us for the 10th Annual Bark in the Dark! This Bark in the Dark will be unlike any other--going into our 10th year, we are changing things up--there will be less run and more FUN! This year Bark in the Dark will host live music, food trucks, drinks, and activities to create an entertaining, relaxed environment with great company, and as always, dogs are welcome.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from our generous sponsors, and (for the over 21 crowds) a beverage ticket for the beer tent!

Purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/bark.html.

