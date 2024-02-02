Friday's Friend: Sweetie

Puppies and Purrs Valentine's Marketplace

From 5-8 p.m. on February 6, the Humane Society of West Michigan will be hosting a Valentine's Day Marketplace at the Elevation in the Intersection where guests can expect a night of pizza from B.C. Pizza, shopping from vendor's curated booths, and cuddles from adoptable puppies and kittens.

Kids Night Out - Puppy Love Edition

Join HSWM on February 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for an awesome Kids Night Out: Puppy Love Edition! This is a great way to get into the Valentine's Day Spirit with an evening of laughter, pizza, games, crafts, and puppies for kiddos ages 5-12!

Each child is just $35, and the funds raised go directly back to our animals! Register on hswmi.org or Facebook using the JotForm link.

Donate a bag of pet food!

Humane Society of West Michigan has made a strong effort to support the community and their underserved individuals and their pets. One way they can do so is by providing them with pet food assistance. It ensures the pets in the community are being fed, and their owners can allocate their budgets to help them get back on their feet.

By providing a donation of a bag of dog or cat food you are helping a pet in need! If you can donate, feel free to drop a bag of food during HSWM's open hours! If you are receiving assistance and are looking for help to feed your pet, visit hswmi.org to learn about the Kibble Konnection program.

Volunteer & Foster Applications are open!

Wanting to make an impact in animal welfare, but not ready for adoption? Sign up to be a regularly scheduled volunteer or foster. The Humane Society has a variety of different needs ranging from dog walking, cat and small critter socialization, and even just folding laundry.

If you are not ready to be in the shelter environment that's okay too! Becoming a foster allows HSWM to give shelter pets a break from the high-anxiety environment and allows people to learn what they would be like in a home environment.