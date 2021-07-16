Friday's Friend: Susie Q

Featured Pet: Susie Q

Susie is a fun-loving pup who will always keep you smiling! She would benefit from an active family, and she loves to explore outside in the fenced yards at HSWM and play with toys! Susie can be shy and cautious at first and may need some patience as she warms up to her new home and new people. As long as you're willing to take it slow, Susie will open up and show you her true, loving personality! Susie would do best as the one and only baby in your life.

If you'd like to bring home this rockabilly babe, visit hswestmi.org, or contact our adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Sunnyslope Summer Festival

Summer is here and HSWM and Sunnyslope Floral are ready to celebrate! Sunnyslope Floral is hosting their annual Summer Festival on Thursday, July 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. at their location on 4800 44th Street SW.

There will be an outdoor flower market, food trucks, local vendors, activities, and of course, adoptable animals! Sunnyslope Floral will be donating 100% of the profits from the sales of select animal-themed items to help animals in need at HSWM!

Hot Car Safety

It may be tempting to bring Fido with you on all of your summer adventures as life returns to normal, but NEVER leave your pet alone in your car! Temperatures inside of a vehicle spike quickly and can lead to heatstroke, or worse.

If you see a pet stuck inside a hot car, take down the car's make, model, and license plate number. If there are businesses nearby, notify their managers or security guards and ask them to make an announcement to find the car's owner. Many people are unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and will quickly return to their vehicle once they are alerted to the situation!

If the owner can't be found, call the non-emergency number of the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive. In several states, good Samaritans can legally remove animals from cars under certain circumstances, so be sure to know the laws in your area and follow any steps required.

HUNGRY KITTENS

Kitten season has been crazy this year, and these tiny tots eat a lot each day! HSWM has so many hungry kittens, that they're completely out of specialty canned food and milk replacer! Help out and bring a bunch of food to donate to HSWM.