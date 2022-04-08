Friday's Friend: Spud

Featured Pet: Spud

Meet black and white cutie boy, Spud! Spud may initially act shy in his kennel, but don't let that fool you! Once he's outside Spud loves to play, run, and get out his zoomies! This super sweetie is very gentle, walks nicely on a leash, and loves getting pets and treats from our staff members. Spud is also a chewing champion and loves the challenge of taking apart any dog toy he can get his mouth around.

Just like your favorite potato snack, you can't help but fall in love with Spud! If you’d like to give Spud the perfect home to retire to, please visit the shelter anytime during open hours, or visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Community Cup Partner for Outside Coffee Co.

Do you love dogs and coffee? Then we have news for you! HSWM is so excited to be chosen by Outside Coffee Co as their next Community Cup partner!

From April through June, they will be selling a signature beverage called "Puppy Chow" and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to support the pets of HSWM! So stop out as often as you'd like for a delicious drink supporting a great cause this spring!

Cheese Needed!

While you curb your coffee cravings at Outside Coffee Co, HSWM needs your help satisfying the craving of every pet in our shelter for cheese. Believe it or not, both spray and cream cheese are the number one used enrichment treats in their care-; cats and dogs will never turn their noses up at creamy cheese!

Offering high-value treats like these helps administer medications easily, practice fear-free vet care, and encourage picky eaters to eat when they might not otherwise. Any brand of plain cream cheese will work, and any flavor of squeeze cheese is appreciated too, like the Kong variety packs.

To make a donation, please drop off items at the front desk anytime during open hours, or donate through Amazon or Chewy Wish Lists on their website, and have them mailed to 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids MI, 49534.

Community Vaccine Clinic

Anyone can fall on hard times, but HSWM wants to make sure that you’re always able to take care of the pets you love! HSWM will be hosting a Community Vaccine Clinic next Monday, April 11, from noon to 3 p.m.

They hold these vaccine clinics to offer low-cost vaccinations and preventative services to pet owners who need them. HSWM provides basic services such as vaccines, flea and tick and heartworm prevention, and microchips.

To find out if you qualify, and to sign up to participate, visit hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics.

Sponsored by MSU FCU.