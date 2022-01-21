Fridays Friend: Simba Timba

Featured Pet: Simba Timba

Simba Timba is a 7-year-old who's a very vocal, affectionate, outgoing guy who loves both food and attention. This big beautiful boy could help lose weight in a slow and healthy way, but there will always be lots of him to snuggle! Simba Timba is a total lap cat and would be content to cuddle on the couch with you for hours.

If you'd like to adopt Simba Timba, visit hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

Celebrating Betty White

January 17 would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, and while we're heartbroken she isn't here to celebrate it–we'd like to honor her memory by encouraging you to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Betty was an animal lover and advocate and dedicated over 50 years of her life to supporting animal welfare. It would be the perfect birthday gift to donate to an animal shelter in her name, and help her legacy live on! If you'd like to give to HSWM to support pets in West Michigan, you can donate through their Facebook page, run your own Facebook fundraiser for the Humane Society of West Michigan, or give online at hswestmi.org/give.

If you aren't able to make a monetary donation, consider donating your time by volunteering! You can learn more about our volunteer opportunities at hswestmi.org/support.

Treat the Pets at HSWM

Being a shelter pet can be stressful, but HSWM is always looking for fun and creative enrichment solutions to help their pets feel happy and comfortable while waiting to find their furever homes. They’ve run ALL OUT of some of our best dog and cat enrichment items, and could use your help getting more!

Broth packets and lickable treats like Squeeze-Ups are their cats' favorite snacks, and they get lapped up so fast that HSWM can't seem to keep them in stock! These high-value treats help us to reward or entice cats that are too picky or stressed to eat, so they definitely need more!

HSWM pups also need more tough and durable chews, like Benebones or Nylabones. These safe chew toys not only improve pup’s gum and dental health, but most importantly give them a positive outlet for mental stimulation, and chewing helps to relieve stress and anxiety. To make a donation, please drop off items in the donation bin in the entryway, anytime during our open hours, or you can donate through Amazon or Chewy at hswestmi.org/wish-list.

Save the Date for PCC!

New Year New me? How about New Year, New LOOK!

This year HSWM is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their annual gala fundraising event, Paws, Claws & Corks! They're so excited to bring back the event you love better than ever, and with a brand new look and feel! As they continue to prioritize safety surrounding COVID-19, they are making the necessary changes to the event format while still having the robust silent and live auctions, featuring favorite local restaurants, and celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year.

Save the date for Wednesday, March 9, and stay tuned to find out more exciting details! Learn more and get involved at hswestmi.org/pcc.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.