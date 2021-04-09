Friday's Friend: Silas

Featured Pet: Silas

Meet Supervisor Silas, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Silas loves being an office cat, and he would make a great work-from-home buddy! This handsome and affectionate floof enjoys companionship and lots of cuddles. Though he is FeLV positive, he has gotten along with other FeLV positive cats, if you have any that he could befriend! He is a curious kitty, who is interested in what is happening around him. He would love to enjoy some window watching and snuggles with you!

His foster mom says "It turns out he's a happy drooler, which is so sweet, one of my favorite cat traits! He's very very affectionate, he loves face scratches and attention."

Contact HSWM to adopt Silas at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Might as Well Adopt Fundraiser

HSWM is excited to partner with Michigan-based Might As Well Clothing Company as part of their Get Out, Give Back program! They have created a limited edition Might As Well Adopt t-shirt (featuring an adorable rescue dog) and 20 percent of each shirt sold will be donated to support the pets at HSWM.

Sales are only open until April 18. Start shopping by click this link.

NEW, HSWM Puppy Parties!

Have you been trying to adopt a puppy? Everyone deserves a fair chance at adopting a new furry friend, regardless of availability and circumstance. That's why HSWM is introducing Puppy Parties.

Puppy Parties are adoption events that HSWM will hold when they have larger groups of puppies, to allow all adopters a fair shot at the pups in their care.

All adoptions will be processed on a first come first serve basis, so make sure to arrive as early as possible to have your pick of the litter. Fill out a dog survey at shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/HSWM/Dog.

Kula Yoga with Pups!

Flow with Kula on April 18 from 12-1 p.m. while available-for-adoption dogs mosey on and around your mat. Interact with the sweet souls during and after class, and maybe even take home a lasting puppy pal!

Animals in attendance from the Humane Society of West Michigan will be available for adoption after class, and a portion of all ticket sales will go directly to supporting HSWM.

Tickets are $20 for the public and $15 for Kula members. Come ready to enjoy a playful yoga class knowing that your ticket purchase will directly benefit local pups in need. Bring your mat, mask, and water bottle, and sign up at bit.ly/yogawithpups.