Friday's Friend: Sampson

Adoption Event at Outside Coffee Co.

Life can be pretty stressful, but you know what always makes us feel better? Snuggling pets and treating ourselves to something sweet!

Get all of the serotonin you need at the HSWM adoption event this Saturday, June 18, at Outside Coffee Co! From 10 a.m. until noon, they'll have our adoption trailer next to the coffee truck and filled to the brim with furry friends ready to meet you and find their loving furever homes.

Community Cup Latte

Outside Coffee Co. offers a limited edition latte every month called the “Community Cup” where 100 percent of the proceeds go towards supporting a local organization!

Their current Community Cup latte is called “Puppy Chow," made with creamy peanut butter, and rich chocolate, with powdered sugar on top. It’s great hot or iced!

It’s only available through the end of this month, so make sure to grab one to enjoy it while you still can!

Happy Birthday, HSWM!

Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 139 years old this year, and they’re ready to celebrate like paw-ty animals!

Join them for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream, on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, so grab your tickets today at hswestmi.org/birthday.html

Sponsored by MSU FCU.