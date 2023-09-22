Friday's Friend: Ricotta

Ricotta was transferred to our care from a partnering shelter so we could find her the best-suited home, and we believe that anyone would be lucky to have this sweet girl join their family! She would do well with cats, older respectful children, and other dogs. While she is looking for her forever home, she has been snuggling up to her foster brother (who is much larger), and she is as happy as can be. Ricotta is also a part of our Silver Paws program making her fee waived!

Bark in the Dark

Bark in the Dark is coming up, and HSWM is looking forward to a fun event that supports animals in need. Be sure to come out on Saturday, October 7 to Riverside Park for live music, a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and so much more! This dog-friendly event raises needed funds for the animals in HSWM care!

Visit barkinthedark.orgfor tickets and more information.

Unicorn Fosters Needed

We are always in need of fosters who are willing to take on our pets that need a “Unicorn Foster"! These animals require a special environment such as, but not limited to, no kids or no other animals in the home. These animals may also include pets that need special medical care and attention. We understand these fosters are hard to find, which is why rescues have nicknamed them “Unicorn Fosters”. If you think you could be a Unicorn Foster, we’d love to hear from you!

For more information on our foster program and how to sign up, visit our website at hswestmi.org/aboutfostering.html.

Community Microchip Clinic

Humane Society of West Michigan is always eager to help our community members and their beloved pets! Shelters around the state are filling up with stray animals, who could easily be reunited with their owner if they had a microchip! Microchips are one of the most effective ways to keep you and your pets connected, and we believe everyone should have access to them!

On September 26, we will be working with Camp Bow Wow Hudsonville for a $10 microchip clinic from 4-6 p.m. Please be sure to have your pet appropriately secured and leashed!