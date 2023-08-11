Friday's Friend: Reggie

Parvovirus Puppies

Last week the Humane Society of West Michigan had a parvovirus break in eight young puppies. They are so grateful that the community has been supportive, donating to their medical expenses, and bringing towels and blankets to help us provide clean and warm bedding for them.

They unfortunately lost one of the puppies over the weekend, but are hopeful for the other seven. Humane Society of West Michigan is beyond thankful to this community and the continued support and the amazing veterinary staff who have been working around the clock to help these poor little pups.

If you are looking to help them, you can consider making a donation on social media or the HSWM website with a memo in your gift line mentioning the parvovirus puppies.

Bark in the Dark: Save the Date

Mark your calendars for Bark in the Dark! Saturday, October 7, HSWM is hosting a live music, beer tent, and food truck-focused event with, of course, lots of dogs! Be sure to keep the day open on your calendar to attend this fun event that helps raise funds for the animals in their care!

Paws Pub Crawl

Want to support animals in HSWM care and go out to new breweries? Join the Paws Pub Crawl!

For the entire month of August, you can purchase a $10 punch card from HSWM to become a participant in the first-ever Paws Pub Crawl! Throughout the month you must visit the various breweries across West Michigan that have decided to join in on the fun and get a punch from your server. Once the punch card is filled, you win an exclusive co-branded apparel item for your participation. Have a drink in the name of animal welfare!