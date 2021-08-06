Friday's Friend: Ragnar

Featured Pet: Ragnar

Don't let his grumpy face fool you, Ragnar is chunky, funky, large, and in charge! He came to the shelter very shy and scared, but since moving to a foster home, he's been thriving! Ragnar is now a very confident young man who struts around like he owns the place. He gets along well with the resident cats, although his foster thinks he may prefer to be on his own to keep all of your attention for himself!

He would flourish in a quiet environment and enjoys being around humans, being held, and snuggling up next to you. His favorite things to do are play with wand toys and lounge on the couch. Ragnar could use some help slowly losing a few pounds in his new home, but there will always be lots of him there to love!

Does Ragnar sound like the fluff for you? Visit hswestmi.org/adoptablecats or email adoptions@hswestmi.org to start the adoption process.

All Underdogs are FEE-WAIVED!

Most Underdogs were overlooked again during the $50 adoption special, and many are still waiting to find furever families. Because these sweet pups have been waiting for so long, and because of the generosity of the community, they are all now fee-waived for adoption!

Boon Supply Fundraiser

Boon Supply is a company that truly puts their money where their mouth is. Boon Supply is an online store that sells products that encourage waste-free living, and hopes to #PowerTheDoers by donating 40 percent of all of their sales to deserving non-profits all over the nation!

HSWM is now signed up for their program, so you can shop earth-friendly products while supporting pets in need in West Michigan by shopping through the link at boonsupply.com/collections/614298-helping-hswm.

Flea and Tick Summer Safety

Summer is here, which means many of us are going on outdoor vacations and trips with our pups! But are you also planning ahead to make sure your pets are protected from fleas and ticks?

Michigan is currently experiencing a "tick explosion", with ticks hatching at alarming rates due to our mild, wet winter, so it's extra important that your pet is on monthly flea and tick prevention. Vectra 3D not only protects pets from fleas and ticks but is also good at preventing mosquito bites by causing any bug that lands on your dog to get woozy and fall off before they can even bite!

No matter the age, weight, or size of your pup, HSWM has a Vectra 3D product to help protect them. Stop in anytime during our open hours to purchase your flea and tick prevention, and keep your pets safe this summer, and all year long.